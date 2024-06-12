DNA evidence helps Franklin County bring charges against man in 30-year-old cold-case rape

Franklin County prosecutors secured an indictment against a man that DNA technology reveals is the primary suspect in a cold-case sexual assault that happened more than 30 years ago.

Anthony E. Shinaul, 53, is charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping and three counts of rape.

In July 1994, a 20-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted at her home, and DNA was collected as part of the investigation into the case, according to a press release from the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

Ohio has a 20-year statute of limitations for charges to be filed in sexual assault cases, however, the prosecutor's office indicted the case in 2013 with the defendant identified as "John Doe" with his DNA profile as the identifier.

In June 2024, investigators said they matched DNA from the crime scene to Shinaul, which led to the indictment being amended and Shinaul's Tuesday arrest.

"We finally have the chance to bring the perpetrator to justice," Anthony Pierson, the prosecutor's office deputy chief counsel, said in the release.

Additional details about the case and the circumstances surrounding the charges were not immediately available.

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County cold case: DNA match leads to charges in rape case