DNA could help identify human remains that hunter discovered in woods near DeLand in 2006

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday morning that its detectives hope DNA extraction could lead to the identification of human remains discovered near DeLand in 2006.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is partnering with Othram, a forensic genetic genealogy firm that specializes in identifying remains to analyze and research the case.

Investigators said a hunter discovered a skull, several other bones and a backpack in January 2006 in a heavily wooded area west of Clark Bay Road and about a quarter-mile off of International Speedway Boulevard -- mid-way between Daytona Beach and DeLand.

Detectives determined that the remains were that of a white man who was about 6 feet 1 inch tall.

“At the time, details of the case were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “In 2017, a composite sketch was created and released to the public to show how the victim may have looked during his life.”

Othram is conducting genetic research in an attempt to make an identification. Click here to read more about that.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North East Florida at 888-277-3477.

Tips may be submitted anonymously and callers could be eligible for a reward.

See a map of the area below:

