DMV Willows office public hours reduced

To improve efficiency and to better serve the needs of customers and as part of its digital transformation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will modify public hours at the Willows office located at 815 N. Humboldt Ave.

The Willows office is one of 20 DMV offices that will implement the new hours of being open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays only as of July 1.

On weekdays when the office is closed to the public, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, DMV team members will process transactions started online that require additional processing or virtual customer interaction.

As previously announced, the DMV will no longer process simple transactions in offices that can easily be completed online or through other convenient options.

DMV officials said this will help improve efficiency and speed up processing times for all customers as more tasks are completed online.

According to DMV, its ongoing customer-focused digital transformation provides many opportunities online or through other convenient options to complete DMV tasks. Most DMV transactions do not require an office visit and can be conveniently started or completed online at dmv.ca.gov/online.

“We are committed to providing services to customers when and where they want,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “As a mobile-first organization, we are serving Californians through many channels on any device while at the same time still serving customers who must visit an office.”

Before making these decisions, DMV officials said they closely reviewed transaction volumes, staffing, wait times and other criteria at its 170 offices statewide to determine which offices to move to a modified schedule while still being able to meet the in-office needs of the communities they serve.

The DMV expects the change to have minimal impact on overall wait times.

Customers should note that regular DMV office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at most offices, such as the DMV Red Bluff Office. On Wednesdays, offices open at 9 a.m.

The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.