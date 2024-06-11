New DMV office opens in Irondequoit. Location, hours and more

A new Department of Motor Vehicles office opened Monday at the north end of Irondequoit Plaza, 525 Titus Ave.

It replaces the old Irondequoit branch, which was steps away at 545 Titus. In operation for 40 years, it was the oldest leased DMV site in the county. The new branch is larger and includes ADA-compliant seating (no more church pews) and “long-needed” technical upgrades, Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said in a statement.

Back in March when the move was announced, she said the hope was that a more open, more accessible environment would make the process of doing business at the Irondequoit DMV easier. The budgeted cost for creating the new Irondequoit DMV office is $250,000 and is being paid for by DMV fees, Romeo said.

DMV hours in Rochester NY

All Monroe County DMV Branches are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for appointments and walk-ins.

DMV locations in Rochester NY

Locations are listed at monroecounty.gov/dmv.

Do I need an appointment at the DMV?

Appointments are required for permit testing, including learner’s permits and commercial driver’s licenses, and to apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license.

REAL ID deadline coming soon in New York

By May 7, 2025, all U.S. travelers must have a REAL ID to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. There is no additional fee for a REAL ID, according to the New York state DMV site, dmv.ny.gov. All standard transaction fees still apply.

There is an additional $30 fee for an enhanced non-driver ID card.

