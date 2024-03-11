DMV launching program that brings self-service kiosks to grocery stores

A new pilot program is bringing the DMV to a local grocery store.

It’s aimed to cut down on long lines at actual DMV offices. The DMV installed self-service kiosks inside multiple Harris Teeter locations across North Carolina.

The location in the Queen City is the Harris Tetter off Smith Farm Road.

You can renew drivers licenses and state IDs, order duplicate licenses, IDs and permits, change addresses and print temporary IDs.

It was cost a fee just under $5 to use the kiosks and a 2.35 percent card fee.

