New DMV center is scheduled to open in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ new Smithfield Customer Service Center is scheduled to open its doors Monday, June 10.

The office is located at 1403 S. Church St., and is more than twice the square footage of the old office and has seven service windows verses four in the former location.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. DMV will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m.

