DMPD identify man who evaded police, barricaded himself Monday

The Clive man who was arrested Monday afternoon after a chase and hours-long standoff on the east side of Des Moines has been identified.

According to a Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department Tuesday, Cody Dean Radke, 38, was arrested after he fled from police and barricaded himself in his home.

"I knew that Mr. Radke had multiple active arrest warrants out of Des Moines PD," Iowa State Patrol Trooper Brady Clary said in court documents. "Mr. Radke's Iowa driver's license was also suspended multiple times for non-payment of Iowa fine."

Radke was also known to be armed, have violent tendencies and known to abuse drugs, according to court documents.

Clary attempted to initiate a traffic stop around 11 a.m. Monday, but Radke sped off.

He evaded capture, driving into oncoming traffic on Hubbell Avenue westbound and the Highway 65 interchange. He eventually went back to his residence and barricaded himself inside for hours.

According to previous reports, Radke barricaded himself in a house in the 2900 block of E. 40th Street. Court documents say he is a Clive resident.

Other law enforcement agencies were at the scene to help negotiate with the suspect, police said.

Radke surrendered just after 3 p.m. Monday. Clary "observed a glass meth pipe fall out of his pocket as he crawled out of the house. The pipe did have a white crystalline substance in the bulb," court documents say.

A search was conducted on Radke's vehicle and methamphetamine and related paraphernalia were found.

Radke was charged with eluding (25 mph over), driving under suspension, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway.

He was also arrested on the following warrants from the Des Moines Police Department: controlled substance violation x2, failure to affix drug tax stamp x2 and dominion/control of a firearm by a felon.

He also had a warrant out for his arrest in Marshalltown for theft.

"We appreciate the patience and support the residents shared with us as we tried to negotiate a peaceful resolution," DMPD said in the Facebook post.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police identify Clive man in chase, hours-long standoff