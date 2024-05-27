DJ shot four times at party: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was shot while DJing a party early Sunday morning, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ECSO officials said deputies were called to the emergency room at Baptist Hospital for a report that a person had been dropped off with four gunshot wounds.

Deputies found that the man had been DJing a party at Life Center.

According to officials, the man told them two different versions of the events, but they were not able to get any information on a suspect.

The man had an active warrant and was booked remotely, according to the release.

