Diyas beats Kato to win 1st WTA title at Japan Women's Open

TOKYO (AP) — Zarina Diyas won her first WTA title on Sunday, beating home favorite Miyu Kato 6-2, 7-5 to take the Japan Women's Open title.

In a final made up of two qualifiers, the 23-year-old Diyas broke Kato in the first game before a double fault from the Japanese player at 4-2 allowed the Kazakhstani to serve out for the set.

Diyas broke again in the 11th game of the second set to go up 6-5 before serving out to secure the title.

Her success avenged her disappointment in Japan three years ago, when she lost the final to Samantha Stosur.

The 22-year-old Kato had never reached the quarterfinals at a WTA event before this tournament.