Dixfield man admits to civil violation in Canton fatal crash

May 28—PARIS — A Dixfield man admitted Tuesday to a traffic violation that resulted in the death of a North Carolina woman last year.

A South Paris District Court judge imposed a $1,500 fine on Sebastiano Policastro, 19, and suspended his license for three years for the civil violation.

Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mador said Policastro had only been licensed to drive for a couple of months before the 2006 Honda Matrix he was driving on the wrong side of Route 108 in Canton on Aug. 25, 2023, slammed head-on into a 2009 Subaru Impreza in which Jill Larocque, 54, of Greenville, North Carolina, was a passenger.

She died at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston a day later from her injuries.

Policastro and the driver of the Subaru, Paul Brey, 75, of Peru, also were injured in the crash, Mador said.

The car Policastro was driving was estimated to be going between 56 mph and 62 mph at the time of the crash in a posted 55 mph zone, she said.

Accident reconstruction showed that Policastro "failed to maintain control over his vehicle by crossing the center line and colliding with the other vehicle that was in its proper lane of travel," Mador said.

There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Authorities suspected fatigue played a role, she said.

Jonah, one of Larocque's sons, told Judge Andrew Robinson on Tuesday that after his mother had lost two children, she had focused her life on working as a nurse in neonatal care to help prevent other parents from experiencing the kind of loss she had.

Larocque was the "lifeblood" of the family; she was always there to dispense medical and personal advice, provide a place to stay and a shoulder to cry on, he said.

"Her loss is immeasurable to my family," he said. "To all of us, she was our best friend. Every day that goes by without her is torture."

"I extend my condolences to the family of Ms. Larocque," Robinson said.

Policastro told the judge his injuries prevent him from working and he needs months of physical therapy.

Robinson said Policastro was a "young and somewhat new" driver who, by admitting to his civil violation, had taken responsibility for his conduct.

Had Policastro gone to trial, he could have been fined up to $5,000 and lost his license for up to four years, Mador said.

In negotiating Policastro's admission to the violation, Mador said she and he had agreed he would pay a fine of no more than $2,500, but he would lose his license for three years.

