"Divorce Selfies" Are the Latest Social Media Trend

While we wish every marriage could end in happily ever after, we don't live in a perfect world. Divorces happen, but these exes are proving that it doesn't have to always have to end in tears and anger. How? By using the trending hashtag #DivorceSelfie.

Yep, that's right. Former spouses are actually posing together in chummy photos with their divorce papers to celebrate the end of their marriages. Some ex-couples are going the sentimental route (including bittersweet captions like "Forever wasn't as long as we had anticipated but it was a beautiful trip we took ... we are still hopeless romantics and I wouldn't change a thing"), while others are opting to infuse humor into their photo ops.

Check out some of our favorite divorce selfies below:

Would you ever do this with your ex?

(h/t BuzzFeed)

