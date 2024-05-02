Divisive Confederate flags in Harrison and more: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

A confederate flag is flown on the property owned by Steven Hickey in Harrison, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Dan Horn here with a story about how one man's decision to fly Confederate flags on his property upended several lives in Harrison, Ohio.

The flags went up in December, along with official-looking signs welcoming visitors to Harrison. That didn't go over well with the mayor, whose name was on the sign, or with other residents who quickly got pulled into the drama over one of the most divisive symbols in America.

As one Harrison resident put it: "I feel like I'm living in an episode of 'South Park.'"

Photographer Albert Cesare and I went to Harrison to learn how everyone got into this, and how they might find their way out.

What else you need to know Thursday, May 2

☀️ Weather: High of 89. Very warm with the temperature approaching the record of 91 set in 1959.

⚾ Cincinnati Reds struggling lineup coughs, sputters into brutal May schedule.

🚧 Newport's 66,000-pound World Peace Bell to be moved as 2 new hotels go up.

🍺 Opening date set for HighGrain Brewing in former Brentwood Bowl.

🎯 Bull's-eye! A map of axe-throwing venues in Cincinnati.

Today's Top Stories

March 16, 2024; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Former President Donald Trump appears with U.S. Senator JD Vance outside Wright Bros. Aero Inc at the Dayton International Airport.

• Trump to hold Cincinnati fundraiser with Sen. J.D. Vance amid vice president rumors

Kroger announced it plans to invest $84 million this year into stores in the region, including a new Marketplace store and remodeling of 15 others.

• Kroger to spend $84M upgrading, expanding Greater Cincinnati, Dayton stores

State House GOP candidates Ed Massey and T.J. Roberts debated issues at a forum hosted by the Commonwealth Policy Center at the main branch of the Boone County Public Library.

• Northern Kentucky GOP candidate accuses his rival of using gay hookup app

Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., hold a press conference outside the US Capitol on potential motion to vacate against Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

• House back in turmoil: Thomas Massie makes moves to oust Speaker Mike Johnson

• Friend of ex-Councilman Jeff Pastor sentenced to 12 months for bribery scheme

