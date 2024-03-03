Divine Canines celebrating 20 years of pet therapy services in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For 20 years, Central Texas organization Divine Canines has helped introduce the healing power of pet therapy to schools, senior living facilities, in-patient rehabilitation centers and other sites to aid those in need.

Divine Canines was formed in 2004 and offers pet therapy services through its team of volunteers and certified furry friends. What started with a small group of volunteers has grown into an organization featuring upwards of 160 active volunteers participating in its efforts.

The focus has been on providing free pet therapy services to places and community members who might otherwise not have access to them, said Sarah Thomas, the chair of Divine Canines’ board.

“I think we’re able to access a lot of different people that are in need, and so that’s a great thing,” Thomas said. “People love interacting with the dogs — there’s an obvious change in mood when the dogs walk into the room. People just really light up and come to life.”

As both Austin and the Central Texas region continue to grow, organization heads said they want to see its network of contacts and people service continually expand, as well. That comes through increased volunteer networks and partnership opportunities with area organizations, as well as fundraising.

Divine Canines’ key fundraising initiative is just around the corner: its yearly Barks for Beers series, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this May.

For the entire month, participants can purchase a “pawsport” from one of several participating breweries in Central Texas. With the pawsport comes a free pour at each brewery, and the collaboration helps bring proceeds back to Divine Canines to continue its free services.

“It’s an opportunity to support small businesses, local businesses, and you know, some of the profits go back to the brewery, and some come back to us and allows us to continue our work,” said Erin Van Landingham, chair-elect of Divine Canines’ board.

Throughout Barks for Beers, Divine Canines will throw parties at the participating breweries, host dog-specific vendor markets and highlight dogs available for adoption.

Dog owners interested in getting involved can enroll their furry friend in a five-week class series to learn more about pet therapy services and trainings. Dogs that pass the “Canine Good Citizen” test are then eligible to become a divine canine.

More details on the organization and how to get involved are available online.

