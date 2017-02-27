Diversity Reigns at the Oscars While Celebs Take Aim at Trump

Donald Trump was a major target throughout the Academy Awards Sunday night in a ceremony that celebrated diversity while mocking and criticizing some of the president's policies.

Best Picture Flub Hands 'Moonlight' Oscar To 'La La Land' - But Who's To Blame?

“I want to say thank you, President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?” quipped host Jimmy Kimmel during his opening monologue.

He did his very best to get a rise out of Trump, even tweeting at the president during the live broadcast.

“Donald Trump hasn't tweeted at us and I'm starting to get worried about him,” he joked.

“Hey @realdonaldtrump u up?” Kimmel tweeted during the telecast. Followed by: #merylsayshi.”

Meryl Streep, who the president called "overrated" after she blasted him in a Golden Globes speech, was showered with love at the Oscars.

“Of all the great actors here in Hollywood, one in particular has stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances... everybody please join me in giving Meryl Streep a totally undeserved round of applause,” Kimmel joked.

Streep got a standing ovation.

Politics even seeped into the commercials, too — like one for Cadillac and The New York Times.

Hours before the commercial aired, Trump was already taking a shot at it, tweeting: "For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!"

But the president maintained radio silence during the telecast itself — probably because he and First Lady Melania Trump were busy entertaining the nation's governors at a candlelit ball at the White House.

First daughter Ivanka was also at the White House. She posed with husband Jared Kushner in a polka-dot gown by designer J. Mendel that sells for $4,295.

While Trump was restrained, his supporters did fire back. Former Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson tweeted: "Donald Trump is busy meeting with governors of the nation. You know, people that actually get things done, not just pretend to in costume."

And former Governor Mike Huckabee announced he was boycotting the show: "Watch celebs spew ignorant political venom at Oscars? Nah... think I'd rather have a colonoscopy. Both happen from same location."

Meanwhile, after the "Oscars So White" controversy put a cloud over the last two ceremonies, this year's nominees were much more diverse, with more African-American winners than ever before.

Actress Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress for Fences, and delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

“My parents, I'm so thankful that God chose you to bring me into this world.”

Actor Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his stellar performance in Moonlight, which also won Best Picture following an unforgettable blunder in which the award was mistakenly presented to La La Land.

