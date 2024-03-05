Diversity program accepting applications for New Orleans businesses to work with Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans City Council members met with the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee Monday to talk about a diversity program that could help more local businesses profit from the event.

It’s no surprise that the Super Bowl brings in big bucks, and New Orleans officials are making sure local businesses are getting a chunk of that change.

Rex celebrates 325th anniversary of first Mardi Gras in what would become United States

The Supplier Diversity Program is accepting applications from local businesses that can apply to provide their services at the big event. To qualify, businesses must be minority, woman, disability, LGBTQ+, or veteran-owned and have at least one local or national diversity certification.

“If you can do business for the NFL with the NFL, then that is incredible to put on your resume,” said Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero. “It really shines a light on your business and your ability to deliver for others, everyone else.”

Not every business that applies will be approved, but committee member and New Orleans City Councilman Eugene Green said, based on past years, this is a great opportunity for businesses.

“There are always going to be challenges in this arena, but people have done business, and, since 1997, which doesn’t seem so long ago. I know some businesses that are still in business, that are doing business in other areas, but they got their start with the Super Bowl,” said Green.

“Michelle Gobert and her company contracted with the NFL in 1997 to do signage for them and decor around the city,” said Cicero. “She ended up doing it in every Super Bowl city for five years after that because of the service that she provided.”

For anyone who may need help getting approval, there is a list of options.

“We have a lot of resources that are funded by government dollars that honestly aren’t being taken advantage of. That’s what they do. They help you to put packages together or to get your business qualified,” said Green.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.