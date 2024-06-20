Diverse Phoenix neighborhood wakes up on Juneteenth to find swastikas, slurs on cars

Swastikas and racial slurs were found painted on the sides of multiple vehicles in a working-class and largely Black and Latino east Phoenix neighborhood on Wednesday, Juneteenth, witnesses say.

Celleste Murtagh went out her front door on Wednesday about 7 a.m. and was greeted with the unpleasant sight of her neighbor's vehicle vandalized. The car, parked in front of her residence, had been spray-painted during the night, and the smudged attempt at a swastika left on the paint led Murtagh to call the police.

When officers arrived at the residence, they informed Murtagh that the same thing had happened to numerous vehicles in the neighborhood. At least three vehicles were spray-painted during the night, with people on at least two streets reporting the vandalism.

The Arizona Republic confirmed the accounts with photos and reached out to the Phoenix Police Department. There has not yet been a response.

Murtagh describes her neighborhood, near 32nd Street and Thomas Road, as a diverse place with "all sorts of people," brown, Black, white, different religions, different identities, new and generational neighbors. For Murtagh, the symbols and messages were both disturbing and confusing, especially in her neighborhood.

According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the neighborhood's ZIP code is 58% Hispanic, 10% Black, and 2% Native American.

"It in some ways is weird and scary, but in other ways, it's like, what a weird and cowardly move to do this in the middle of the night and it's just gross and, I don't know, across the board it's awful," Murtagh said.

A few streets away from Murtagh, Carlos Garcia was leaving his home when he saw his vehicle had been vandalized. On the sides of his white sports car, in stark black spray paint, was a clear drawing of a swastika.

Somebody painted the N-word next to the swastika, along with a profane message.

After midnight on Wednesday, Garcia described hearing a thud while falling asleep for the night.

"I chose to ignore it. I didn't go outside. Usually when I hear something, I'd go outside and check, there's usually nothing outside, you know, so this time I ignored it," Garcia said. "And then, lo and behold, this morning when I got up and see the writing on my car. I'm just wondering who would do such a heinous thing?"

For Garcia, the vandalism has had an even greater impact than just the costs of repairing the paint.

"My kid wants to go out there and see it," Garcia said. "He's 10 years old, I don't want him seeing that."

Multiple reports were filed with Phoenix police, but there have been no updates on suspects.

June 19, or the Juneteenth holiday, is observed to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S.

