Divers recover man’s body from Allegheny River in Pittsburgh

A man’s body was recovered from the Allegheny River on Sunday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the area of the Rachel Carson Bridge at around 2:20 p.m.

Police say they received reports of a man in the water on the Downtown side of the river.

Two River Rescue boats responded to the scene. A team of three divers found the man on their fourth attempt.

The man was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is investigating the cause and manner of the man’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

