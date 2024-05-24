Diverging diamond set to open at I-75 and Clark Road in Sarasota County June 2

Construction along Interstate 75 will close all interchange ramps and a section of Clark Road the weekend of June 1, the Florida Department of Transportation announced.

FDOT’s implementation of a Diverging Diamond Interchange − which is designed to reduce traffic volume – will shut down I-75 exit 205, as well as all access to the section of Clark Road (State Road 72) between Catamaran Drive and Queensbury Boulevard from Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, June 2 at 1 p.m.

The closure will allow workers to install new signs and traffic signals, as well as restripe lanes, FDOT said.

Drivers cruising along I-75 will be diverted to Bee Ridge Road at Exit 207 to reach Clark Road, and those on Clark Road will be redirected to Honore Avenue and Proctor Road. FDOT will post detour signs to indicate alternate routes.

FDOT already has a Diverging Diamond Interchanges at exit 213 of I-75 at University Parkway as well as another two under consideration at I-75 and Fruitville Road and Bee Ridge Road.

A Coast analysis of federal traffic data found the Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan area had the sixth busiest highways in the southern United States.

The diverging diamond interchange will be ready for traffic on the afternoon of June 2.

Two new traffic lanes on Clark Road, beneath the Interstate 75 overpass, when they were ready for asphalt in May 2023. The lanes will become the northbound on-ramp for the new diverging diamond interchange which is set to open June 2.

