What's a diverging diamond interchange, why is I-75 in Collier County, Florida getting one?

A busy Collier County interchange could get some relief soon.

A diverging diamond interchange is coming to the I-75 interchange at Pine Ridge Road in Collier County.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), these interchanges are safer and improve traffic flow on high-traffic interchanges.

Diverging diamond interchanges reduce the number of conflict points where traffic crosses, merges or diverges and have been shown to reduce crashes by 50 percent, FDOT reported.

A study comparing diverging diamonds to a conventional diamond interchange showed these designs reduce delays by 15-60 percent and increase throughput by 10-30 percent, as per the Federal Highway Administration.

The planned Collier County DDI is expected to reduce delays on Pine Ridge Road, increase holding capacity on the I-75 southbound off-ramp and reduce conflict points, according to previous reporting.

Here's what to know about diverging diamond interchanges:

Where will diverging diamond interchange be built in Collier County?

A diverging diamond interchange is planned for I-75 at Pine Ridge Road.

For more information on the project and to share input, FDOT has scheduled public in-person and virtual meetings.

A diverging diamond is planned at the I-75/Pine Ridge Road interchange in Collier County.

What's a diverging diamond interchange?

A diverging diamond interchange shifts traffic to the left side through the interchange and does away with left turns against oncoming traffic.

Crossing lanes with traffic signals on each side of the interchange help ease the flow of traffic, while through traffic and left turns happen simultaneously, reducing wait times.

According to FDOT, the primary benefit of a diverging diamond interchange is the seamless entrance and exit to and from the interstate.

A diverging diamond interchange is similar in configuration to a diamond-type interchange, but with a crossover at each intersection rearranging traffic on the cross street, to reduce conflicts for left-turn movements.

Why are diverging diamond interchanges safer?

In addition to improving traffic flow, diverging diamond interchanges reduce conflict points – points where two vehicles could potentially clash – resulting in 50 percent fewer crashes, according to FDOT.

Conflict points are reduced because left turns and movements can happen without crossing any lanes of traffic.

Diverging diamond interchanges in Florida

According to FDOT, there are currently six diverging diamond interchanges open to traffic in Florida, while several are under construction, have safety, operational and engineering approval or are in the early planning stages.

