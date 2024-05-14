Dive team recovers body after man goes missing on Central Florida lake

Law enforcement officials have ended a search after recovering the body of a swimmer that went missing in Clermont, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The 64-year-old man went missing on Monday after he went into the water from a boat on Lake Minneola.

The Clermont Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s assisted the FWC in attempting to the located the missing swimmer.

Read: Central Florida Red Lobster locations to be auctioned off as employees hunt for new jobs

According to the FWC, the LCSO Dive Team recovered the man’s body around 6:45 p.m.

This is currently an active investigation.

Read: Kratom: What is it & what are the risks?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.