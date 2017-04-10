Disturbing new video shows a bloodied passenger forcibly removed from an United Airlines flight

Marty: The show's over folks. The Trump administration pulled a Rahm (not letting a good crisis go to waste) by launching a cruise missile attack that was all show. The missile attack did little to no damage (as intended), but it riled up Trump's supporters and totally shut done the whiny liberal's daily Trump/Russia conspiracy theories while deftly using the MSM to deliver it all to the ignorant masses!!! Well done Trump!!! The USA's stance on Syria hasn't changed one bit. Well done indeed!!!