Disturbing new video shows a bloodied passenger forcibly removed from an United Airlines flight
Disturbing new video has been posted of the man who was forcibly removed from an United Airlines flight. The passenger was dragged out of his seat and down the plane’s aisle. The Chicago Police Department released a statement describing the events that reads in part, “Aviation officers arrived on scene [and] attempted to carry the individual off the flight when he fell. His head subsequently struck an armrest causing injuries to his face.”
