Disturbing surveillance video shows shootout at metro Atlanta wings restaurant over $1

Disturbing surveillance video shows the moments two men started shooting at each other at a DeKalb County wings restaurant, all over a few dollars.

Channel 2 Action News is not sharing the entire video because of its graphic content.

The incident happened at the Atlanta’s Best Wings store on Covington Highway. According to DeKalb County police, an argument started when one man dropped some money, and the other picked it up. This quickly escalated into a violent gun fight that left both men in critical condition.

The employees told Channel 2′s Christian Jennings that two men came into the store and got into an argument after a comment over a $1 bill that dropped on the ground.

They said one man went outside, then came back in and demanded back a $5 tip he had just given the employee.

The shootout, lasting nearly five minutes, left visible bullet holes and shattered glass, frightening the people in the area. Fortunately, no one else was hurt during the incident.

Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows a man with a backpack on fire repeatedly at the other man, then run from the store. The other man lies on the floor of the restaurant, bleeding.

Moments later the man with the backpack runs back up to the restaurant and shoots again. The man on the ground then fires several rounds through the window of the store and crawls out of the frame.

A few more minutes pass before the man with the backpack on runs back into the store and then you can hear more gunshots and the man falls down outside the store.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washinton talked to customer Mario Marshall, who said he is thankful he wasn’t caught in the crossfire.

“I just walked in to get the wings and a guy told me to get out of the store, and then next thing I know, police swarmed the place,” Marshall said. “You don’t want to see this in your community.”

No one else in the store was hurt.