Here are the disturbing reasons ISIS marketing is so effective

While many experts say the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria is on the decline, you wouldn’t know it from the organization’s public narrative.

ISIS aggressively promotes the attacks it directs, supports or inspires. The extremist group recently took credit for attacks in Orlando and Brussels, reinforcing its image of being an unstoppable and legitimate network. And it has built that image through a troublingly savvy combination of traditional and new media.

The ISIS propaganda strategy compels people to action: ISIS has persuaded an estimated 30,000 people from more than 85 countries to travel to hostile war zones in Iraq and Syria and inspired other supporters to commit acts of violence on ISIS’ behalf in their home countries. And ISIS propaganda does not only focus on its military activity: ISIS also tries to portray itself as an effective government, but that effort rarely gets the level of attention in mainstream U.S. press that its military activity does.

The caliphate’s narrative helped fuel expansion beyond Iraq and Syria to regions such as Libya, Yemen, and even Afghanistan, where its competitor al-Qaida has been operating and messaging for years. Instead of selling a physical product, ISIS executes a robust and technically savvy propaganda strategy to sell the image of the caliphate. ISIS’ propaganda engine yields four key marketing insights that highlight why the group’s messaging is so resilient.

(Note: We considered embedding some specific examples of ISIS propaganda but decided against it because we do not wish to boost the legitimacy and exposure of the images.)

1. ISIS knows its target audience

It is crucial for any international corporation to master the ability to adapt marketing strategies and content for assorted foreign audiences and to make that content easily discoverable. ISIS is able to sustain a global reach while resonating locally by adopting a broadly consistent narrative of different themes to appeal to recruits.

In home-base countries like Iraq and Syria, ISIS propaganda often depicts ISIS’ governance successes to reinforce support from local populations. When fomenting hatred of Western governments, ISIS relies on highly sophisticated, multilingual content intended to outrage the public and get picked up by the mainstream press.

Foreign recruits in ISIS’ media department are critical to ensuring that the content targeting a specific region has the substance and timing to achieve maximum impact. These recruits provide basic translation services, monitor the reaction to ISIS’ propaganda, and use that feedback to tailor future content.

Once the content is tailored to the target audience, consumers need to be able to quickly and reliably obtain it across multiple channels and devices. Digital aggregators such as search engines and social media platforms allow anyone to filter content and pull ISIS propaganda. The group uses hashtags to spread campaigns on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, while those very companies try to identify and block terrorist content. ISIS has even gone so far as to develop its own digital aggregators, including language-specific websites, Telegram channels and mobile apps to further filter out noise and push content to an active audience.

2. ISIS saturates the market

Modern marketing departments recognize the importance of saturating their diverse target audience with content of varying formats and production value.

The scale and variety of ISIS’ propaganda system are immense. The system is composed of videos, photo essays, magazines, audio programs and news bulletins in more than a half dozen languages. ISIS saturates the market with an average of 38 pieces of such content a day.

How can ISIS create that much daily content? By primarily relying on more than 35 provincial media offices to frequently publish visual content (even if relatively unsophisticated), ensuring that ISIS’ audience has constant access to a large volume of timely content. Complementing these efforts is a group of professional media developers capitalizing on the democratization of modern media development tools. These developers are creating highly sophisticated content, including feature-length cinematic films containing meticulously rehearsed scenes with stylized special effects.