‘Disturbing’: Operation to find those sexually exploiting children in Utah leads to 15 arrests

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — 15 people were arrested after the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed “Operation Cyber Strike” — finding those actively using the internet to sexually exploit children.

The operation took place between April 22-25.

According to the Utah Attorney General’s Office, residential search warrants were served at the homes of offenders who downloaded, viewed, and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Additionally, task force agents conducted undercover chat investigations on various social media platforms to find offenders who were looking to meet with children for sexual activity.

The 15 arrested face felony-level charges including the sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing in harmful materials to a minor, enticing a minor, and human trafficking of a child.

Attorney General Sean Reyes said he thanks the agents, affiliates, and partners of the task force for their bravery and hard work in last week’s operation.

“I am convinced we have the best ICAC agents, prosecutors and affiliates in America,” he said. “As disturbing as it is to have so many predators lurking in social media and gaming apps, it is equally comforting to know how effective our ICAC team is at combating those who actively seek to exploit children. This operation is another example of how local, state, and federal agencies work to keep Utah’s children and families safe from online threats.”

