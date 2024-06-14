Disturbance in the Gulf could develop into a tropical depression

There have been no named storms just yet, continuing our slow start to the 2024 hurricane season.

But Severe Weather Center 9′s team of meteorologists is monitoring two areas of interest.

The first is Invest 90L -- the area of low pressure that rolled across Central Florida this past week.

That is now off the coast of the Carolinas.

Victor Corone, 66, pushes his wife Maria Diaz, 64, in a wheelchair through more than a foot of flood water on 84th street in Miami Beach, Fla. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The annual rainy season has arrived with a wallop in much of Florida, where a disorganized disturbance of tropical weather from the Gulf of Mexico has caused street flooding and triggered tornado watches but so far has not caused major damage or injuries. (AL Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Hector Guifarro climbs around to the front of his vehicle to avoid the flooded street in front of St. Edwards Apartments in Edgewater along N.E. 23rd Street in Miami, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

A man works to clear debris from a flooded street as heavy rain falls over parts of South Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

A driver blinks their hazard lights as heavy rain falls over parts of South Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

James Rodriguez talks with his wife, Diana, after their flight to Cancun was canceled at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport due to heavy downpours across South Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Oscar Gonzalez rides his motorcycle to avoid the flooded street along N.E. 23rd Street in Miami, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Laura Collinhofer holds an umbrella after moving her cars to higher ground as heavy rain falls over parts of South Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

A man makes his way down the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as heavy rain falls over parts of South Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

A woman covers her head from the rain on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as heavy downpours fall over parts of South Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Bicyclists make their down the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk as heavy rain falls over parts of South Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

A man walks on a flooded street on his way to work, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in North Miami, Fla. A tropical disturbance has brought a rare flash flood emergency to much of southern Florida. Floridians prepared to weather more heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Two women react as they see flooding on their street, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in North Miami, Fla. A tropical disturbance has brought a rare flash flood emergency to much of southern Florida. Floridians prepared to weather more heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Matthew Koziol, Matías Ricci, Manuel Ricci and Raúl Fernández travel by raft through a flooded street caused by heavy rain on North Bay Road in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

People walk past traffic backed up along Collins Avenue due to road closures and flooding in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Jim Comunale and Pam Mervos walk down Arthur Street as heavy rain floods the surrounding neighborhood on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Water seeps into Sam Demarco's home as a heavy downpour floods his neighborhood on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Sam Demarco makes his way through his wet living room after a heavy downpour flooded his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

People attempt to cross a flooded street in Miami Beach, Fla., Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Mike Viesel and his fog Humi, wait in his flooded car for a tow truck after their car stalled out on Taft Street due to heavy rain flooding the neighborhood on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. The annual rainy season has arrived with a wallop in much of Florida, where a disorganized disturbance of tropical weather from the Gulf of Mexico has caused street flooding and triggered tornado watches but so far has not caused major damage or injuries. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Drew Donner walks down Taft Street as heavy rain floods the nearby neighborhood n Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Fla. The annual rainy season has arrived with a wallop in much of Florida, where a disorganized disturbance of tropical weather from the Gulf of Mexico has caused street flooding and triggered tornado watches but so far has not caused major damage or injuries. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

A bicyclist goes through flooded streets on Stirling Road near Federal Highway in Hollywood, Fla., Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Davie Moreno walks through a flooded street at Holiday Acres Mobile Home Park in Hialeah, Fla. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.The annual rainy season has arrived with a wallop in much of Florida, where a disorganized disturbance of tropical weather from the Gulf of Mexico has caused street flooding and triggered tornado watches but so far has not caused major damage or injuries.(Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

A man on a scooter tries to go through flooded streets on Federal Highway in Hollywood, Fla., Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A City of Miami Public Works employee waves towards a vehicle driving through a flooded street in Edgewater along N.E. 23rd Street in Miami, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

“This area is still battling some wind shear and will most likely get absorbed by a front this weekend, taking away any tropical threat,” certified meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said. “Another area we’ll be watching through the weekend is the southwest Gulf of Mexico.”

An area of broad low pressure is expected to develop there.

It could develop into a tropical depression as early as next week.

Early models indicate that it would slowly drift westward into Mexico, Crimi said.

