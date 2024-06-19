Disturbance brewing in Atlantic expected to impact Florida's coast this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean that could impact Florida this week.

Formation likely isn't in the cards, however. Forecasters said there's a 20% chance of formation in the next week, which is less than Tuesday's 30% prediction.

"It's not expected to develop into anything other than a very weak low pressure area," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson said.

Despite this, the area of showers and thunderstorms currently east of the Bahamas is expected to bring some showers and winds to the Florida coast as it approaches the southeast U.S. in the second half of this week, according to the National Weather Service office in Melbourne.

On Wednesday, windy conditions are expected to move onshore, and there's a possibility of a few lightning storms in the afternoon, the NWS added.

At the beach, forecasters said to expect large breaking waves and a high risk of rip currents.

"Entering the waters is strongly discouraged," the NWS said.

This isn't the only thing the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Alberto later on Wednesday, is currently located in the Gulf of Mexico. Another broad area of low pressure could develop over soon-to-be Tropical Storm Alberto in the Gulf. There's a 30% chance of that happening in the next week.