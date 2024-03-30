Districts 18 and 42 Republicans finish nominations for local legislative seats

Mar. 29—GRAND FORKS — Local units of the North Dakota Republican Party are wrapping up their endorsements for the seats that represent Grand Forks in Bismarck.

This year, on the ballot are even-numbered Senate and House districts, as well as Districts 9 and 15, due to a redistricting after the state was found to have violated the voting rights act by

diluting the vote of Native Americans.

In Grand Forks, on the ballot will be Senate and House representatives for District 42 and District 18. These districts represent the north and west parts of the city including areas like UND, the Air Force Base, downtown and near south side.

Each party makes endorsements for candidates, which means they have the party's support and backing. It also means that they're automatically placed on the ballot and don't need to gather signatures. Each district has two representatives and one senator.

In District 18, the district's Republican Party endorsed Nels Christianson and

Rep. Steve Vetter

for the House seats and

Sen. Scott Meyer

for the Senate. In District 42, the district's Republican Party has endorsed

Dustin McNally

for senate, and

Rep. Emily O'Brien

and

Sadie Hanson

for the House seats.

These candidates will still have to win the primary on June 11. The candidates who win the June primary will be the official party candidates for the November general election.