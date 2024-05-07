District pushes back after Newberry group claims elementary school charter conversion passed

The Alachua County School District is pushing back after the nonprofit behind the charter conversion plan for the city of Newberry's three public schools claimed victory Monday for one of the schools based on an email from an official with the Florida Department of Education.

Education First for Newberry (EFN) and Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe trumpeted the news on social media Monday that the initiative to convert Newberry Elementary School has been deemed successful.

"The Florida Department of Education confirmed today that per state statutes, a 50% vote threshold is the requirement for the teacher vote for passage of a charter conversion. Having already achieved the 50% threshold for the parent vote, Newberry Elementary School has thus passed the conversion vote and will begin its charter application for submission to the state Charter Review Commission," a post on the Yes Newberry Facebook page says.

The post is referring to an email from DOE Senior Chancellor Adam Miller, who wrote that based on Florida Statute 1002.33(3)(b), the charter school conversion process must meet certain voting thresholds, including that “at least 50% of the teachers employed at the school voted in favor of converting the school to a public charter school.

"If a conversion charter school application is submitted to either the Alachua County School Board or the Charter School Review Commission, and the application can successfully demonstrate that at least half of the teachers voted for conversion, then the applicant has met the threshold requirement."

More: 'Yes Newberry' group document sheds light on organizing and fundraising plans

The email, however, makes no direct reference to Newberry Elementary School or a state rule that stipulates a majority of teachers at any given school must approve the change.

Marlow wrote on Facebook Monday afternoon while linking to the EFN announcement that he is "proud of these parents for recognizing problems, finding solutions, and working to bring those solutions forward. ... NES has now converted, and I look forward to working with a local school board to make it shine for all to see!"

Alachua County School District spokesperson Jackie Johnson wrote in a news release Monday evening, however, that "the district had not received any official notification from the Florida Department of Education about changing the results of the Newberry Elementary School conversion vote."

In the release, Johnson references rule 6A-6.0787, effective Nov. 22, 2022, that states if "a majority of parents and/or teachers do not support the charter proposal, the application may not be submitted to the sponsor."

"Obviously we do not want to risk violating the statute and the State Board rule unless we have confirmation and clarification directly from the state," Johnson wrote.

More: Complaint: Newberry officials worked behind scene to aid charter conversion efforts

Johnson followed up with an email to The Sun Tuesday morning noting that the district has followed all state laws and DOE rules with regards to the conversion voting process, and that it has followed the process as outlined by EFN and its board member Joel Searby.

"Now they apparently want us to ignore the law and the rule because the vote didn't go their way. We can't do that," Johnson wrote.

The confusion began on April 17 after Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton, acting as an independent arbitrator, counted the parent and teacher votes from Newberry Elementary, Oak View Middle and Newberry High School.

While Oak View parents and teachers voted against the initiative and Newberry High failed to meet the required threshold for household participation, the elementary school came down to a single — yet controversial — vote.

Final voting numbers for Newberry Elementary showed 149 student households voted in favor of the conversion with 125 against, and 22 out of a possible 44 teachers voted to approve the initiative. One teacher's ballot was thrown out due to it being submitted in a parent envelope.

Alachua County Public Schools quickly posted the result to its Facebook account.

"The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections has completed counting the votes for the charter conversion of Newberry Elementary and it did not pass," the post says.

Florida Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, asked state officials in a letter that night to intervene following the controversy.

Clemons argued in the letter that the conversion effort should have passed because the number of votes needed was "clearly sufficient," and wrote that "the law states 'at least 50 percent of the teachers employed at the school' and does not require a majority."

Letters sent to the schools from Newberry Education First notifying the principals that conversion votes would be held, however, state that a majority of teachers and parents at each school must approve the measure for it to take effect.

Johnson also pointed out in her email Tuesday morning EFN's changing viewpoint on the number of teacher votes needed for the conversion to pass.

"Mr. Searby is on the record and on video saying that 23 of Newberry Elementary School's teachers had to vote in favor of the charter conversion for it to pass," she wrote. " ... Either they were wrong then, or they are wrong now. And if they are wrong about the voting process, what else about the charter conversion are they wrong about?"

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Newberry Education First, ACPS continue charter vote disagreement