District attorney: Death of man in Leominster under investigation

LEOMINSTER — Police are investigating the death of a man in a house on Main Street.

A woman is in custody in what authorities are terming a domestic case.

According to the Worcester District Attorney's Office, Leominster officers were dispatched to the house about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the deceased man and a woman at the address was taken into custody.

She was charged in connection with the death and is slated to be arraigned in Leominster District Court.

Authorities have released few details about the case, citing restrictions related to domestic cases.

The investigation by Leominster police and state police assigned to the District Attorney's Office is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: DA: Death of man in Leominster under investigation