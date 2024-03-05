District 6: What to know about Clarksville-Montgomery school board candidates

As the Republican and Democratic primary election near, The Leaf-Chronicle sent out a questionnaire to all candidates who qualified to be on the ballot for Clarksville- Montgomery County School Board District 2, 4, and 6. Below are responses from candidates in District 2 for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board.

If you have not yet voted, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

Election results of District 6 and the other offices on the ballot will begin to come in once the polls close tonight at 7 p.m. To follow election results, please check back with The Leaf-Chronicle on election night at https://www.theleafchronicle.com.

Republican Primary

Maribeth Knight

Maribeth Knight, a candidate in the Republican primary, is running for a District 6 seat for the Clarksville- Montgomery County School Board. Below are her responses to the questionnaire sent by The Leaf-Chronicle.

Maribeth McKnoight, Republican, is a candidate for District 6 for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board.

Which office are you seeking? District 6

Age: 33

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in?

Sango area

Education:

I went to Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY and attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

Job history:

I have worked in everything from restaurants, daycares to factory work. I currently own and run Knight Officiant Services and More.

Family:

I'm married to Jason Knight. We have seven children, five girls and two boys. Two in elementary school, two in middle school and two in high school, all enrolled in CMCSS. My oldest goes to Austin Peay State University.

Why are you running for this office?

I'm running in hopes to changing some policies regarding our special needs students as well as helping our teachers. We are failing our students. It's our job as parents to stand up and fight for our children and teachers. Our teachers need our support to educate are students and meet their needs. I have witnessed first hand what bullying can do to our children. My children have been victims of bullying to the point of severe mental injury. No child should have to deal with this. As well as teachers haing more support from our administrators.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

Not only am I a parent of seven kids first-hand experience of what happens in our schools. I understand that it takes us all to come together as one for our future. I have four children on or has had IEPs. I understand the processes and procedures involved with the IEP/504s. I'm the only candidate that has the personnel exxperience and understanding of these programs. I'm willing to work with both the county commission and state legislature to fix the underlying issues with these programs.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

To work with the state on fixing the underlying issues with our IEP/504 programs To work with the other board members and state to come up with policies and fix the current policies regarding bullying for all sides, not just student-on-student. Bullying is happening all the way around. Work with the school board on reviewing the budget to fix things in our schools like updating buildings, continuing adding wings to the current school, fixing school roads, adding sidewalks and fixing sports facilities like track and field.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish if elected?

From teachers, it's having support. Teachers feel like they are not being backed up by parents or administrators. One teacher said she feels like students and parents are on one side of her and administrators are on the side of pulling her in the opposite directions. They feel like they are left in the dark on a lot of issues they believe they should be aware of. They also feel like they are being overworked. From parents they believe their children are being bullied by not only children, but teachers as well. They believe that some policies do not protect their children. From students I have heard that they feel like they are not being heard. Some students have told me they do not fell safe at school. It's hard for them because of the amount of distractions that are happening in the classroom. I personally feel like all these concerns could be resolved.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

What I'm doing right now. I'm not a politician. It's the last thing I ever thought I would do. To hear from other people thank you for standing up and fighting for everyone as a whole. That means the world to me. i never in a million years thought that just doing the right thing will inspire so many people and to bring light to the things that some people don't realize is happening. Even if I don't win, made a difference and I will not stop. I'm going to keep fighting for the safe education my children have the right to have.

A “fun” question: When visitors ask you, “What should I do in Montgomery County?” What are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

Ax throwing City Forum Dunbar Cave

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

Chris Lanier

Chris Lanier, a candidate in the Republican primary, is running for a District 6 seat for the Clarksville- Montgomery County School Board. Below are her responses to the questionnaire sent by The Leaf-Chronicle.

Chris Lanier, Republican, is a candidate for District 6 for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board.

Which office are you seeking?

Age: 43

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in?

St. Bethlehem

Education:

BS in Agriculture-Business from APSU

Job history:

Self Employed

Family:

I grew up in a household where my mother was an educator who then turned school counselor (40 years). My wife is an educator of 23 years and I have 2 children in the district.

Why are you running for this office?

I want what’s best for the students and educators of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. My wife has been a teacher for CMCSS for 23+ years. I attended CMCSS from elementary school through high school and my children have only attended Clarksville Montgomery County Schools. I have a vested interest in carrying on the traditions and influencing the future decisions that will affect our children’s educations. We have too many distractions in the classroom that take away from valuable learning opportunities for other students. I believe in a quality education for current and future students and ensuring our students, parents, and educators have a champion fighting for them everyday.

Serving on the school board would allow me to contribute to the education of all students and to serve the community.

Serving also allows me to represent the teachers and parents. I am transparent and easily accessible and will be a voice for them.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

CMCSS has a vast amount of issues concerning the district. Some of our current issues are underperformance on school test scores, overcrowding of schools, naming of ES #26, and parental/educator support for our students. I know how our educators sacrifice for the betterment of their students. I have volunteered in CMCSS for the last 20 years. I have always believed community growth comes from community servanthood. As a business owner of 24 years that has grown from the ground up, I believe I have the skills to be fiscally responsible while handling the growth of our schools. I have served on boards for many years, some for as many as 15 years. I know what it takes to work as a team with differing ideas to achieve the goal we are all looking towards. I am invested in CMCSS and committed to serving the needs of all the district.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

I believe parents and educators have been pulling the student to follow the path that feel is the correct one. I believe we need to have the child out front with a parent/educator team pushing the student in the same direction. Vocational opportunities should be open opportunities as much as this college path. Classroom distractions are a current problem in our schools which take away from the learning opportunities of other students. Parents should be more involved in the educational growth of their student.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish if elected?

Reduce classroom distractions. We need to get back to academic learning. Rapid growth is a problem facing the district. We are behind on property acquisition for the current growth rate of the county. School complexes take up a lot of acres. We are going to have to start coming up with creative ideas of how to expand our current schools to meet the demand. Our schools will have to go to multiple floors to accommodate more classrooms with less available land. Also looking into expanding magnet schools may be a feasible option where sports aren’t a part magnet schools. It gives the student availability to study a focus without sports where a lot of ground is taken up. Traditional schools would still have sports programs. A parent/student’s choice to challenge their particular talents is important. We are loosing a lot of students to parents exercising their right for school choice. Our school grade average has been dropping and we need to regain control of the decline.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

I have a lifetime of servanthood. I have volunteered with children’s organizations from: Kiwanis Club of Clarksville, Clarksville Camp Rainbow, Clarksville Association of Down Syndrome, etc. With the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville (current board member and Past-President) we donate 3800+ books a year to the CMC Education Foundation thru the Reading Rodeo which gets its funding thru the Kiwanis Rodeo (I serve as the Producer). I am a partner in education with CMCSS. I have been here working behind the scenes before I decided to run for school board and now I want to serve the children of our community in a greater capacity.

A “fun” question: When visitors ask you, “What should I do in Montgomery County?” What are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

Go to the Kiwanis Rodeo, it’s packed full of family fun. Check out the Explorer’s Landing in the Customs House Museum. It is a space for children to learn and explore Clarksville history that was made possible by a $150,000 commitment from the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville.

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

Charles (Charlie) Patterson

Charles Patterson, a candidate in the Republican primary, is running for re-election for the District 6 seat for the Clarksville- Montgomery County School Board. Below are her responses to the questionnaire sent by The Leaf-Chronicle.

Charles Patterson, incumbent Republican, is a candidate for District 6 for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board

Which office are you seeking? District 6

Age: 77

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in?

I live in District 2 of the 21 County Commission, of Rudolphtown Subdivision.

Education:

Graduate of Clarksville High School, attended Oklahoma State University on basketball scholarship

Job history:

20 years in the Tennessee Army National Guard, Worked for the Federal Government and the State of Tennessee as Director of Boxing and Racing, 20 years in automobile Business and previous owner of Patterson Properties.

Family:

Spouse, Mary Jo Patterson Retired from CMCSS, and daughter Charlsie at Rossview Elementary School 20 plus years teaching experience daughter- Shelby and Penny 2 grand children in CMCSS Alex and Owen.

Why are you running for this office?

I am the incumbent having completed 12 years in the CMCSS at the end of this term. Our board has completed many items to improve our school system. I would like to continue being a positive influence on CMCSS and be a great partner to this team to make a great system even better.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

Working and having experience with CFO of Finance putting a 580 million budget together and making it work. Working well with county commissioners. Staying ahead of the increase in student population by buying land and building schools and staying ahead or the student enrollment curve. Since 2018 almost 1/2 of CMCSS Schools have been named Reward Schools under the current team. We are nationally recognized for our innovative Teacher Residency Pathways. My experience is proven. Historic 15.5% on average compensation increase in 2023. Funding and construction of 3-School complex at Kirkwood 5 additions/expansions at elementary schools and over 200 million in capital project investments. I am able to hit the ground running not having to wait and learn while I’m in office.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish if elected?

Rezoning to a minimum and late buses

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

Besides my family, having served the citizens of Clarksville for 16 years as their City Councilman and also having served as District 6 School Board member for 12 years.

A “fun” question: When visitors ask you, “What should I do in Montgomery County?” What are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

Dunbar Cave Custom House Museum Tennessee Wings of Liberty

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

Democratic Primary

Bernard Carter, Jr.

Bernard Carter, Jr, Democrat, is a candidate for District 6 for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board.

Which office are you seeking? District 6

Age: 58

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in?

Sango

Education:

I have a B.S in Business Administration

Job history:

I served in the U.S. Army for 31 years. I was a CMCSS substitute teacher for 2 years

Family:

I'm a husband, father and grandfather

Why are you running for this office?

Education is very important in my household. A solid education gives us options in life. Public schools are vital to learning; they offer educational opportunities and extracurricular activities. Over 75 percent of the students in Tennessee attend traditional public schools; as a father, grandfather, and member of this community, I want to take part in the growth and success of our public schools and ensure every child has access to a superb education.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

What qualifies me most is my experience in conflict resolution, coupled with the fact that I'm willing to listen to all stakeholders and contribute to producing equitable solutions.

I am also particularly interested in seeing public schools excel because I have a grandson in public school, and my daughter is a public school teacher.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

I want to focus on the recruiting and retention of high-quality teachers. I firmly believe that to keep great teachers in place and motivated in educating students, they must be offered competitive compensation packages. We must make teaching more appealing to college students so they will view it as a career worth pursuing.

Another priority is school safety. We must make investments in training students, teachers, and staff how to react in emergency situations. We must also invest in mental health, which may include hiring school-based social workers. Prevention of bullying is also essential in creating a safe learning environment; we must make investments in Social and Emotional Learning, which focuses on social and emotional skills that can help stop bullying.

My third priority is to promote community involvement. Extended families are a great source of knowledge and cultural diversity. I would love to see the schools provide opportunities for family members to invest in educating children by sharing their skills and experiences. I would also like for schools to create more volunteer opportunities for parents. Another way to implement community involvement is through student internships for class credit.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish if elected?

Most voters are concerned about school vouchers; they want to see public funding for schools go toward public schools. The popular opinion is that school vouchers do little to increase educational opportunities, and they cut funding to public schools.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

I'm most proud to have raised emotionally stable children who are productive citizens, giving back to their communities. They make good, sound decisions in life. As a parent, I count their ability to fit into society as a personal achievement of mine.

A “fun” question: When visitors ask you, “What should I do in Montgomery County?” What are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

Clarksville Montgomery County has beautiful landscapes and mountain views, so I would recommend going to Dunbar Cave State Park to see the caves and the scenery. I would recommend taking a walk along the Cumberland River at McGregor Park & Riverwalk. The third thing I'd recommend is seeing a sporting event at Austin Peay University; basketball is my personal favorite.

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

Bernard Carter, Jr the uncontested Democrat, will face the Republican primary winner in August during the August county and general election.

Kenya Anderson is a reporter for The Leaf-Chronicle. She can be contacted at kanderson@gannett.com or on X at kenyaanderson32. Sign up for the Leaf-Chronicle to support local journalism at www.theleafchronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: What to know: Dist. 6 Clarksville-Montgomery school board candidates