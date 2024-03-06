District 4 superintendent search on hold; Cherokee County superintendent on leave

The Spartanburg School District 4 search for a new superintendent is still on hold following a contentious board meeting last month.

Amy Williams, administrative assistant for the superintendent and board of trustees, told the Herald-Journal that the board has no updates regarding the superintendent search.

The search was paused on Feb. 26 following an interview with Dana Fall, superintendent of Cherokee County School District, published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 25.

In the interview, Fall said he would be taking over as superintendent in Spartanburg County School District 4.

Current District 4 Superintendent Rallie Liston announced his plan to retire in June last December.

Fall was quoted in the Ledger saying of the District 4 position, “It’s a lot more money and 5,000 fewer students.”

During a special meeting on Feb. 26, District 4 trustees voted to not make an offer of employment or enter into an employment contract with Fall. The trustees also decided to suspend the superintendent search and re-evaluate the search process.

The board's next regular meeting is scheduled for April 8.

Fall was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 29. Personnel Director Carl Carpenter is the acting superintendent for Cherokee County.

The board's next regular meeting is scheduled for March 11.

Cherokee County School Board chairperson Mark Nix said in an email to the Herald-Journal Tuesday that the board does not have a specific timeline for resolution of Fall’s administrative leave.

"Our legal counsel is currently in discussion with Dr. Fall’s legal counsel in order to come to a mutual agreement regarding his contract," Nix said.

