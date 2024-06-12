District 12 candidates, Stutsman County Commission candidates advance

Jun. 11—JAMESTOWN — All District 12 candidates seeking seats in the North Dakota House of Representatives and Senate will advance to the general election in November.

In the District 12 Senate race, incumbent Cole Conley, R-Jamestown, received 1,196 votes while Democratic challenger Olivia Schloegel got 389 votes in unofficial results.

In the District 12 House race, incumbents Bernie Satrom and Mitch Ostlie, both R-Jamestown, received 1,093 and 1,065 votes, respectively.

Stutsman County Commission candidates George Barnes, Paul Belzer, Mike Hansen and current Commissioner Levi Taylor all advanced to the general election in November for two four-year seats on the commission.

The four-year seats are currently held by Mark Klose and Joan Morris. Klose and Morris are not seeking reelection.

Amanda Hastings, who is seeking the two-year unexpired term, will also advance to the general election in November. She is running uncontested for the seat.

Taylor currently holds the seat for the two-year unexpired term. He was appointed to the seat in September 2023 after a vacancy was created after the death of Steve Cichos.

Up to four candidates seeking the two four-year seats could advance to the general election. Up to two candidates seeking the two-year unexpired term could advance to the election in November.

In unofficial results for the four-year seats, Barnes received the most votes with 1,144 followed by Hansen with 1,058, Taylor with 1,013 and Belzer with 834.

For the two-year unexpired term, Hastings received 1,954 votes.

Bradley Cruff will be on the ballot for the general election in November.

The judgeship is chambered in Wahpeton.

The judgeship seat is for a six-year term.

Cruff, who is running uncontested, received 11,374 votes as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.