Distracted driving emphasis patrols continuing through April 8

Apr. 3—OLYMPIA — Law enforcement agencies across the state will be conducting emphasis patrols focusing on distracted driving through April 8, according to a press release from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

"The patrols are a reminder that distracted driving is a serious threat to community safety because it increases the risk of a serious crash," the press release said. "The enforcement period is part of ongoing efforts to encourage focused driving and marks the beginning of Distracted Driving Awareness Month."

The commission conducts a traffic safety survey each year, and in 2023 about 28% of drivers said they have been typing on their phones, or otherwise using them while driving. Washington does have laws against holding cell phones or watching videos while driving, stopped in traffic or at a light. Hands-free use is limited to a single-touch device.

Janine Koffel, WTSC distracted driving program manager, said drivers need to set some rules and stick to them.

"One of the things that stood out from our survey was that over 21% of families said they do not have a rule about using cell phones while driving," Koffel said.

Drivers should be aware of the hazards, she said.

"Set guidelines for cell phone use in the car and make sure you help each other honor those rules while you're on the road," she said.

The ticket for a first offense of distracted driving is $136. A second infraction within five years would cost the driver $234, the press release said.