Distorted aerial photographs offer a unique way to see the vibrancy of New York City

These incredible, mind-bending aerial images offer a completely different way to view the vibrancy of New York City. Shot from above, some of the distorted images make the Big Apple appear like a planet, while others, photographed directly downward, make skyscrapers look like something out of an abstract artwork.

In all of the works, the bright lights of New York glitter across the skyline, making its skyscrapers and life below pop. The unique photo essay was created by Andrew Griffiths, 40, who has been working as an aerial photographer for the past 16 years. (Caters News)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.