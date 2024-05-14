Distinguished Young Woman of Beaver County to be named during scholarship competition

ROCHESTER ― High school junior girls will compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Beaver County program Saturday at the Sandy Reigel Theater in Rochester.

Participants will vie for cash, in-kind college scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Pennsylvania for 2025.

The program is open to the public and will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $15, or for purchase ahead of time via eventbrite.com.

High school junior girls from across Beaver County will compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Beaver County program May 18 at the Sandy Reigel Theater in Rochester.

The four young women competing will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%).

The participant selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Beaver County will advance to the state level at the Distinguished Young Women of Pennsylvania program in Pittsburgh on July 27, where she will join with other representatives from across the state in competing for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program at the 68th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Ala.

In June 2025. Distinguished Young Women of Beaver County celebrates the following participants:

Emmarson Anderson of Blackhawk High School.

Emmarson Anderson of Blackhawk High School will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Beaver County program

Aubrey Bowman of Blackhawk High.

Aubrey Bowman of Blackhawk High School.

Emily Cochran of Blackhawk High.

Emily Cochran of Blackhawk High will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Beaver County program.

Danica Purtell of Beaver Area High School.

Danica Purtell of Beaver Area High School will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Beaver County program

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. The program presents scholarship opportunities and nationwide networking, while helping young women develop their self-confidence.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Distinguished Young Woman of Beaver County to be named at competition