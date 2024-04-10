Distinct tattoos could help identify man found dead in 1985, California cops say

Thirty-nine years after a man was found dead down an embankment, California authorities are hoping his distinct arm tattoos can help identify him.

The man’s body, which was badly decomposed, was found on State Highway 22 “in the Borrego Springs area” on Oct. 26, 1985, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in an April 8 news release.

The medical examiner ruled the man’s death a homicide, deputies said.

The man, who had no identification, was “wearing blue jeans, a light-colored pullover shirt and black combat boots,” deputies said.

On the man’s left forearm, deputies said he had “tattoos of a wolf howling at a red moon” and another tattoo of the word “Life” or “Wife.”

The word “Linda” was tattooed on the man’s upper right arm, while the word “’Gypsy___’, the latter half of which was unreadable,” was tattooed on his right forearm.

Deputies said they are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 858-285-6330.

