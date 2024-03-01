Disruptive, possibly intoxicated passengers divert United flight to Maine

A United Airlines flight from London to Newark was diverted to Maine because of unruly passengers.

United flight 883 arrived in Bangor on Friday morning after two flyers who seemed to be intoxicated “became disruptive,” the airline said.

“Law enforcement officials removed the two passengers and the flight has already re-departed for Newark Liberty International Airport,” United told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. “The customers will be banned from future United flights while we review this matter.”

The Bangor Police Department Airport Division aided Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Bureau of Investigation when the flight was diverted to Bangor International Airport, according to a news release. The federal agencies are handling the investigation. CBP and the FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration received 2,075 reports of unruly passengers in 2023, dropping from 2,455 the prior year and much lower than the 5,973 in 2021, which saw a spike in incidents.

The agency has received 286 reports this year as of Feb. 25.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: United flight to Newark diverted to Maine due to disruptive flyers