Dispute over TV may have led to fatal shooting in OKC

A dispute over a TV might have led to a fatal shooting on the northwest side of Oklahoma City last month, authorities say.

On April 27, Oklahoma City police officers responding to a shooting at Quail Ridge Apartments along the 2600 block of Featherstone Road arrived to find Tre Hill-Womack, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

Police said Hill-Womack was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Charged with first-degree murder is Willman Tejeda, 25. It was unclear from court documents whether Tejeda has retained a lawyer.

In an arrest warrant affidavit, an Oklahoma City police detective wrote that Hill-Womack, who lived in Broken Arrow, was visiting the city with his girlfriend and sister to meet with family and friends.

Hill-Womack and his girlfriend were dropped off at a friend’s in the Quail Ridge Apartments. Hill-Womack started texting Tejeda, according to the affidavit.

Detectives were told that Hill-Womack allegedly stole a TV that belonged to Tejeda, then sold it. The two, who knew each other when Hill-Womack previously lived in Oklahoma City, were allegedly going to meet at the apartment to fight. Returning to the apartment building after dinner, Hill-Womack's girlfriend saw a man around the corner, authorities said, and when Hill-Womack went to the corner, Tejada allegedly “raised a small handgun” and shot him.

A witness told detectives she saw Tejeda running from the area. The witness later identified Tejeda in a photo lineup.

Tejeda remains in the Oklahoma County jail on a $10 million bond.

