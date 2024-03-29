Dispose of unwanted or expired medicines at April 13 drop-off event

PETOSKEY — An upcoming POD (Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drug Drop-Off) collection event on April 13 will allow Northern Michigan residents to properly dispose of unwanted or expired medicines.

The drop-off will take place at the McLaren Northern Michigan, Petoskey Campus. Residents can drop off unwanted medications and personal care products, as well as sharps at the event.

The event is being hosted by the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Tribal Police, in coordination with McLaren Northern Michigan, Emmet County Recycling, Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and other partners.

“Properly disposing of unused medicines at the upcoming POD collection event reduces the risk that prescriptions will be mishandled and end up on the street, prevents avoidable poisoning of both children and adults and prevents contamination of water resources,” said Jennifer McKay, chief policy and government affairs director at Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. “This is an environmentally safe, convenient and free way to dispose of your unwanted and expired medications.”

Residents are encouraged to drop off prescription medicines and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals. Pills, liquids, ointments, lotions and pet medications are all accepted. Residents should keep the medicines in the original container for easy identification, but erase or black out all personal information from the prescription bottles.

In addition to the collection event, residents may also dispose of unwanted pharmaceuticals at permanent POD Drop Boxes located at law enforcement agencies throughout Northern Michigan. For the locations of the POD boxes, visit watershedcouncil.org/learn/pharmacueticals-in-our-waters.

