Displaced Gazans attempt to return to the north

STORY: Crowds of people walked by the coast on Wadi Gaza in the Nuseirat camp area, which separates the north from the south, in the hope of being allowed to cross back. Some carried their belongings, others used bikes or donkey carts to move.

"We want to go back, check on our homes and see our children and relatives,” said al-Najjar, as she attempted to take the journey back.

There was no clear directive from the Israeli army regarding the possibility of return for displaced families.

Most of the 2.3 million population of Gaza is now displaced and much of the densely populated enclave demolished.