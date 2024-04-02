Displaced flood victims to transition out of temporary housing
Beginning Tuesday, the county will start to transition flood victims out of its housing program. Some families have to leave in seven days, others in 14, and the rest by May 11.
Beginning Tuesday, the county will start to transition flood victims out of its housing program. Some families have to leave in seven days, others in 14, and the rest by May 11.
In true Caitlin Clark fashion, she went wild in the biggest moments of Iowa's biggest game yet. Now the Hawkeyes just have to finish the job.
Ronel Blanco entered Sunday with seven career starts and had never gone longer than six innings in a game.
Following several attacks on his daughter by former President Donald Trump, Judge Juan Merchan expands his gag order in the hush mush money trial to include family members.
At over 30% off, this compact cutie is sure to save the day in dim hotel rooms.
Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" has been out for only a few days, yet it's already obvious that we'll be talking about it for years to come -- it's breaking records across streaming platforms, and the artist herself calls it "the best music [she's] ever made." "The joy of creating music is that there are no rules," said Beyoncé. Beyoncé rarely does interviews, giving each of her comments about the new album more significance -- these remarks are among few jumping-off points fans get to help them puzzle through each element of the album, and how they all fit together.
Light up the dance floor with supportive sandals, flats and heels — no blisters invited.
Imanaga made Cubs and MLB history with a sterling debut outing.
Footage obtained by TechCrunch shows the catastrophic ending that Astra’s Rocket 3.0 suffered during prelaunch testing in March 2020. “I can confirm we had an anomaly on the launch pad,” Alaska Aerospace CEO Mark Lester told local reporters at the time. Meanwhile, Astra CEO Chris Kemp told TechCrunch at the time that the rocket “suffered an anomaly following an otherwise successful day of testing in Kodiak in preparation for a launch this week.”
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from NBC Sports Chicago to discuss Joel Embiid’s return to the 76ers, the playoff outlooks for the Mavericks & Clippers, and a deep-dive on the Chicago Bulls.
This is it — the fantasy basketball championships in most leagues. Dan Titus shares everything to know to secure a trophy.
'Better than my $150 pair, no kidding': More than 57,000 fans are gushing over these supportive kicks.
Score major discounts on past-season styles, including $70 off the brand's time-tested pullovers.
The base model of our favorite Android tablet is currently $130 off at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.
Companies with strong sales momentum and branding power can weather the storm, while regional chains like Jack in the Box may struggle.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
It may be April Fools' Day, but these deals are no joke: We spotted a $25 Sam's Club membership and fan-favorite pillows for over 75% off.
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
The women's NCAA tournament continues with the Elite Eight games.
The Levoit Core 400S smart air purifier is 14 percent off in a deal on Amazon, bringing the price down to $190 from its usual $220. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and has a simple touch display with easy controls and at-a-glance information.