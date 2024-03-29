Dispatch Student of the Week: London's Layla Brohard

London High School's Layla Brohard was the winner in this week's Dispatch's Student of the Week poll.

Brohard secured 60% of the votes cast to top Lily Hartman of DeSales High School, who received 28.3%.

Here is Brohard's nomination, from the school:

Layla Brohard, London: “Layla Brohard is truly a phenomenal young lady. Artistically, she has reached new heights this year and has mastered the skill of storytelling through ceramics. She is described as being one of the most detail-oriented students and takes great pride and pleasure in her work. Layla is a thoughtful and considerate young lady who is always willing to lend a helping hand - accompanied by a big, heartfelt smile. Additionally, in the classroom or on the golf course Layla demonstrates an unwavering work ethic, a positive attitude and a relentless commitment to maximizing her abilities and potential. In terms of leadership, Layla has been the unofficial captain of the team since her freshman year. Layla academically and personally is everything London City Schools should be trying to foster in their graduates.”

Students were nominated by participating central Ohio high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors for outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

Here were the other nominees and what was said about them:

Lily Hartman, DeSales: “Lily recently served as a student coordinator for the school's American Red Cross blood drive. She has held this leadership role for the past two years. Lily is also the school's National Honor Society president, Drama Club officer, a choir officer and a student council representative. She was an athletic trainer for the varsity football team for four years and is a letter-winner on the DeSales swim team. Outside of school, she serves as a Special Olympics coach, a tutor and a volunteer at Our Lady of Consolation.”

Sophia Viola, Canal Winchester: “Sophia is a mature individual who works hard in all that she does. As a straight "A" student with a 4.2 GPA, she is a high achiever and sets goals for herself. She stays focused and takes pride in the artwork she creates and develops. She has taken several visual art courses and will be in our AP Studio Art class next fall. Sophia will also be entering her mixed media drawing titled "Intrusive" in the 2024 Wes Blizzard OCC Art Competition & Show.”

Dispatch Student of the Week

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Alternative's Ava Flowers wins Dispatch Student of the Week