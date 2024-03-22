Dispatch Student of the Week: Columbus Alternative's Ava Flowers

Columbus Alternative High School's Ava Flowers was the winner in this week's Dispatch's Student of the Week poll.

Flowers secured 14,076 votes, or 50.3%, of the 28,008 votes cast to top Zach Jones of London High School, who received 12,444 votes, or 44.4%.

The 28,008 votes are the most since The Dispatch began the Student of the Week feature on Jan. 29.

Ava Flowers, Columbus Alternative High School

Here is Flowers' nomination, from the school:

Ava Flowers, Columbus Alternative: “Ava is an accomplished International Baccalaureate Diploma candidate and is the president of Senior Leadership at Columbus Alternative High School, planning senior events like prom and senior breakfast with school administration. Ava was recognized as a National Merit Scholars Commended academic and is a highly respected athlete at her home high school, Whetstone, where she has served as a team captain for the girls soccer team both her junior and senior years. Ava is highly regarded for her leadership and ability to collaborate with disparate groups of individuals. She is a super cool human!”

Zach Jones, London High School

Here is Jones' nomination, from the school:

Zach Jones, London: “Zach is a standout athlete and role model in football, basketball and track. He is also an involved member of the National Honor Society. He is enrolled in three college credit plus courses and as a junior earned dual credit for two courses. He is the school's all-time scoring leader in basketball. He is an outstanding young man who exemplifies the Raider Way. He is an asset and brings value to all of his teams, school and community. He has a desire for higher learning and carries himself with class and dignity.”

Students were nominated by participating central Ohio high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors for outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

Here were the other nominees and what was said about them:

Patricia Boamah, Licking Heights: “Patricia is an excellent student at Licking Heights. She currently carries a 3.8 GPA. She enjoys her studies, especially in the science field. She plans on a degree in that field or the pharmaceutical field. She applied and was accepted to many of the state colleges such as Ohio State, Toledo and Cincinnati. Beyond her academic talents, she is a very kind and generous student and is praised by her teachers and her classmates, often said to be a "joy to have in class." We here at Licking Heights are excited to see what Patricia does in her future!”

Walter Cabrera Figeroa, Westerville North: “Walter he is such a hard-working, kind, considerate, generous and caring person. He also has a full-time job and helps his family with the bills. When he went on vacation, he brought gifts back for everyone in the class.”

Sofia Hernandez, East: “Sofia is a hard worker and is on track to become the first high school graduate in her family.”

Alexandria "Alex" Lefevre, Canal Winchester: “Alex (4.0 GPA) exemplifies the pinnacle of excellence and achievement within the Canal Winchester School District, embodying the essence of a true leader and masterful learner. Her drive for mastery-level competence is unparalleled, as she continuously demonstrates a profound understanding and application of knowledge across all six Canal Winchester Schools Portrait of a Graduate competencies. As a responsible learner, Alex consistently showcases a deep desire for knowledge and an unwavering commitment to personal and academic growth. Her dedication to excellence is evident in her work ethic, as she diligently pursues mastery in every subject and skill she encounters. Furthermore, as a respectful citizen, Alex sets the standard for compassion and empathy, fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment within the school community, which adds to our great school culture. Moreover, Alex's exemplary leadership qualities shine through as she excels in the roles of collaborator and communicator. Her ability to work harmoniously with others and effectively convey ideas makes her an invaluable asset in group settings and projects. Additionally, Alex's innate self-awareness and problem-solving skills set apart as a self-aware individual and a proficient problem solver. Her strategic approach to challenges and her keen understanding of her own strengths and areas for growth enable her to navigate complex situations with grace and poise. Alex Lefevre is not just a student; she is a beacon of light and inspiration, illuminating the path for others to follow in her footsteps and leaving an indelible mark on the Canal Winchester School District as a catalyst for positive change and progress.”

Maria Thomas, DeSales: “Maria has been named a National Merit Finalist. Of the 1.3 million National Merit Scholarship Program entrants, Maria was among 15,000 students across the country to be named a finalist, and is now in the running for a National Merit Scholarship. Maria has been a member of the Battle of the Books club for four years, participates in In The Know, sings in the high school's choir, is on the Run The Race Leadership Council, in the St. Vincent DePaul club and SFD Environmental club and is a member of the National Honor Society. Outside of school, she is the vice president of the Little Flower Mission League at Saint Mary’s Syromalabar Catholic Mission.”

