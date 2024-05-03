Dispatch Student of the Week: Canal Winchester's Lily Kissinger

Lily Kissinger, Canal Winchester High School

Canal Winchester High School's Lily Kissinger was the winner in this week's Dispatch Student of the Week poll.

Kissinger secured 55.7% of the votes cast to top Holden Osborne of St. Francis DeSales.

Here is Kissinger's nomination from the school:

Lily Kissinger, Canal Winchester: “Currently boasting a 4.1 GPA, Lily is an exceptional scholar and athlete. As a sophomore, she is taking several advanced courses and is committed to performing at her personal best not only inside the classroom but also in extracurricular activities. Her selflessness and encouragement toward others can be seen while playing sports and performing in the classroom. Lily is a driven individual who makes a great collaborator and deeply cares about the success of others as well as herself. Lily often helps her classmates grasp concepts that she has already mastered. Lily is an absolute joy to have in class and other activities.”

Here is Osborne 's nomination from the school:

Holden Osborne, DeSales: “Holden was awarded the Founders' Scholarship at Walsh University, earning him a full tuition award for all four years. Holden will be a part of the Walsh Honors Program and play baseball for the Cavaliers.”

Students were nominated by participating central Ohio high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors for outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

Dispatch Student of the Week

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Canal Winchester's Lily Kissinger wins Dispatch Student of the Week