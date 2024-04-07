Dispatch: Building under construction collapses amid high winds Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — A building that was under construction in Westminster collapsed amid high winds Saturday.

Dispatchers with the Westminster Police Department told FOX31 that the upper areas of the site on 92nd Avenue and Fenton Street had collapsed inward.

WPD confirmed that the collapse was related to high wind, and some streets were closed in the area due to flying debris.

Road closures included:

Eastbound 92nd Avenue from Harlan Street to Eaton Street

91st Place from Harlan Street to Eaton Street

Eaton Street from 91st Place to 92nd Avenue

No construction crews were on site or working when it collapsed, and the dispatcher said a passerby notified police of the collapse.

