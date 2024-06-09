Disneyland Resort employee dies after golf cart mishap

A Disneyland Resort employee has died after an accident left her “in grave condition” Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to the Southern California resort just before 11:30 a.m. “regarding a traffic collision that occurred backstage,” spokesperson Jonathan McClintock told NBC News.

“Upon arrival, police & fire personnel discovered a woman, a Disneyland employee, fell from a moving golf cart and struck her head,” McClintock said.

The woman, who Disneyland identified as Bonnye, was taken to a hospital where she died two days later, per McClintock.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock issued a statement Saturday saying they are focused on supporting her family and staff members “through this tragic event.”

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye, and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her,” Potrock said.

Anaheim Police traffic detectives are investigating the traffic collision that led to the woman’s death.

