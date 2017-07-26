Disneyland Paris is opening first-ever Marvel hotel

From Digital Spy

Soon, Marvel super-fans will be able to spend a night in Tony Stark's penthouse.

Disneyland Paris has announced plans to give its Hotel New York a comic book-themed facelift and rename it Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

The Telegraph reports that current design plans call for the outside of the structure to resemble Stark Tower, and the inside of each guest room to be modelled on Stark's own New York high-rise flat.

"We're going to create a hotel at Disneyland Paris that would make Tony Stark proud," said Disney Parks and Resorts head honcho Bob Chapek announced.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will transport our guests to the action-packed, inspiring world of Super Heroes including Iron Man, The Avengers, and Spider-Man among others!"

The walls of the hotel will be decorated with comics-themed art as well as props and costumes from the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No opening date has been set yet. This replacement of the traditional Hotel New York at Disneyland Paris comes 25 years after it first opened.

At the D23 Expo earlier this month, it was announced that development is underway on a completely immersive Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World parks in Anaheim, CA and Orlando, FL, to open in 2019.

Guests will be welcomed aboard a starship, where everything from the employees to the rooms themselves will be painstakingly rendered in the style of the Star Wars Universe.

Both projects come on the heels of Disney rebranding the Tower of Terror ride as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout and the opening of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

