Disneyland employee dies after falling off golf cart at theme park

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) — A Disneyland employee died on Friday, just two days after falling off of a golf cart at the park and hitting her head, authorities have confirmed.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, first responders rushed to Disneyland just before 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a woman had fallen off a moving golf cart and hit her head in the backstage area of the park. According to the Orange County Register, the cart hit a bump, causing the woman to fall.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in grave condition. She died from her injuries on Friday.

The Orange County Register identified the woman as Bonnye Lear, 60, of Fullerton, California.

Lear worked as an administrator for Club 33, the exclusive members-only dining club located above the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland Park.

No other details were immediately available.

