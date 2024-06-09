Disneyland Employee Dies After Falling From Moving Golf Cart At Theme Park

A Disneyland employee has died after falling off a golf cart at the theme park and hitting her head earlier this week, according to authorities.

The Anaheim Police Department said authorities responded to the Southern California theme park on Wednesday morning after a woman fell from a moving golf cart in the “backstage area” of the park and struck her head, local news station KTLA reports.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died of her injuries on Friday.

The woman was identified by Disneyland as Bonnye Lear, 60, NBC News reports.

Lear was riding as a passenger in the cart and the driver wasn’t injured. No drugs or alcohol are suspected in the incident, according to TMZ.

She worked as an administrator for the exclusive Club 33 restaurant at Disneyland. She was an employee for the theme park for 24 years, a Disney spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

HuffPost has reached out to the Anaheim Police Department for further details.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said they are “heartbroken” over the loss of Bonnye and “offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her.”

“At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need,” Potrock added.

The incident is under investigation by Anaheim Police traffic detectives.

