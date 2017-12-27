Disneyland in California hit by power outage amid holiday rush

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's "Disneyland" in California was hit by a power outage on Wednesday, disrupting several popular rides during one of the busiest weeks of the year.

The theme park, which calls itself "The Happiest Place on Earth" and draws tens of thousands of visitors each day, said on Twitter it was currently accepting visitors only for re-entry.

An issue with a transformer that supplies power to the Toontown and Fantasyland areas in the park caused the outage, Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown said. "They are looking to restore power later today. Toontown's power has been restored."

Popular rides including the monorail, "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Finding Nemo" were all affected, said Los Angeles resident Ashoka Thiagarajan, who was visiting with his wife and two kids.

"It's a huge disappointment. This is my mom's Christmas present to all of us. This has been in the making since August," said Thiagarajan, who was stuck inside the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride for some 20 minutes.

Many visitors took to Twitter to complain and ask for refunds.

"How's Disneyland gonna have a power outage the day we paid $124 for peak day tickets?" one visitor tweeted.

While the outage hit Disneyland Park, the Disney California Adventure theme park was unaffected, the company said.





(Reporting by Sonam Rai and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Zachary Goelman in New York; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)